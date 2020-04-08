Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Levi Strauss & Co with a $20.71 average price target, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion and net profit of $95.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $97.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 163 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEVI in relation to earlier this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.