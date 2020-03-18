Lennox International (LII) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Saravana Raghavan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International (LII – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.60, close to its 52-week low of $174.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennox International is a Hold with an average price target of $230.00.

Based on Lennox International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $885 million and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $75.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LII in relation to earlier this year.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.