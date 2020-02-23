Lendingtree (TREE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree (TREE – Research Report), with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.49.

Kelly has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Lendingtree.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #479 out of 5979 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $364.33.

The company has a one-year high of $434.94 and a one-year low of $281.01. Currently, Lendingtree has an average volume of 103.4K.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans.