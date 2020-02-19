LendingClub (LC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LendingClub (LC – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.16.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LendingClub is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on LendingClub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $383K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.46 million.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.