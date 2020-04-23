Legg Mason (LM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason (LM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.58, close to its 52-week high of $50.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Legg Mason with a $46.89 average price target.

Legg Mason’s market cap is currently $4.37B and has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LM in relation to earlier this year.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds. It also offers Mutual Funds, ETFs, Closed-End Funds, Managed Accounts, Money Market Funds, Variable Investments and 529 College Savings Plans. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.