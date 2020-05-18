May 18, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Legacy Housing (LEGH) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Legacy Housing (LEGHResearch Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Legacy Housing with a $12.00 average price target.

Legacy Housing’s market cap is currently $291.9M and has a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing. The company was founded by Curtis Drew Hodgson and Kenny E. Shipley in May 2005 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

, , ,
