Leerink Partners Thinks Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on September 27, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.98, close to its 52-week low of $76.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $126.50 average price target, which is a 45.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s market cap is currently $5.76B and has a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RARE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Thomas Richard Kassberg, the CBO & EVP of RARE bought 109,734 shares for a total of $34,018.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.