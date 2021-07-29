Leerink Partners Thinks Teladoc’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC – Research Report) on July 21. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.81, close to its 52-week low of $129.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.25, implying a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Based on Teladoc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and GAAP net loss of $200 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDOC in relation to earlier this year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. The company provides telehealth solutions, expert medical services, medical opinions, artificial intelligence and analytics, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.