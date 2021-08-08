Leerink Partners Thinks Talkspace’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Talkspace (TALK – Research Report) on August 4 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.72, close to its 52-week low of $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Talkspace with a $11.33 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TALK in relation to earlier this year.

