Leerink Partners Thinks Sio Gene Therapies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 21, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sio Gene Therapies with a $8.33 average price target, which is a 265.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Sio Gene Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.59 million.

