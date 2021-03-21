Leerink Partners Thinks Sarepta Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report) on March 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.64, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 50.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $127.07 average price target, a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of $189 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $100 million and had a GAAP net loss of $236 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kathleen Behrens, a Director at SRPT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $428,800.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.