Leerink Partners Thinks RxSight’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on November 10, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on RxSight (RXST – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.29, close to its 52-week low of $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Treace Medical Concepts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RxSight with a $20.60 average price target, representing a 62.2% upside. In a report issued on November 10, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. It offers intraocular lens technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.