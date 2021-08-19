Leerink Partners Thinks Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 16, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.66, close to its 52-week low of $21.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 28.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00, which is a 139.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RCKT in relation to earlier this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.