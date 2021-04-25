April 25, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Thinks Pharvaris’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pharvaris (PHVSResearch Report) on April 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.09, close to its 52-week low of $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharvaris with a $46.67 average price target.

Pharvaris NV is a clinical-stage company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin B2-receptor-mediated indications.

