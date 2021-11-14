Leerink Partners Thinks NeuroPace’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on NeuroPace (NPCE – Research Report) on November 10 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00, close to its 52-week low of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Treace Medical Concepts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuroPace with a $22.50 average price target, a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all its revenue from the sales of RNS System to hospitals facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS System.