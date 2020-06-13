Leerink Partners Thinks Millendo Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 8, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated an Outperform rating on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Millendo Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00, representing an 88.7% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Millendo Therapeutics has an average volume of 881.6K.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of novel treatments for endocrine diseases. Its products include livoletide and nevanimibe. The company was founded in April, 2011 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.