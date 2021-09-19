Leerink Partners Thinks MacroGenics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on September 16, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.48, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $45.00 average price target, which is an 114.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on MacroGenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.76 million and GAAP net loss of $39.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2021, Ezio Bonvini, the Sr VP, Research & CSO of MGNX bought 26,076 shares for a total of $436,337.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.