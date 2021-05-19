Leerink Partners Thinks InflaRx’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX – Research Report) on May 12 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.73, close to its 52-week low of $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 45.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.16, implying a 227.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.66. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 385.2K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.