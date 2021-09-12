Leerink Partners Thinks Gemini Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX – Research Report) on September 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gemini Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FS Development Corp is a blank check company.