September 12, 2021

Leerink Partners Thinks Gemini Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Austin Angelo

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTXResearch Report) on September 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gemini Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

