Leerink Partners Thinks Forma Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 28, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX – Research Report), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.05, close to its 52-week low of $16.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings’ market cap is currently $950.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. The firm’s pipeline products are FT-4202, FT-7051, FT-8225, and others.