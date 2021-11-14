November 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Thinks Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDNResearch Report) on November 11 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.62, close to its 52-week low of $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.6% and a 35.2% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a one-year high of $26.44 and a one-year low of $4.81. Currently, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 82.02K.

, , ,
