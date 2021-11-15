Leerink Partners Thinks Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH – Research Report) on October 28 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.24, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.86, representing a 151.2% upside. In a report issued on November 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.40 and a one-year low of $8.70. Currently, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures kinase inhibitor treatments for cancer by cutting off the ability of tumor cells to thrive and spread. The company designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.