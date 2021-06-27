Leerink Partners Thinks Centogene NV’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 22, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Centogene NV (CNTG – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.75, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Centogene NV with a $19.50 average price target, implying an 89.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Centogene NV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.96 million and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.74 million.

Centogene NV is a commercial-stage company. It focuses on rare diseases that transform real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides services to pharmaceutical partners, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides targeted genetic sequencing and diagnostics services. The company was founded by Arndt Rolf and Christoph Ehlers in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Denmark.