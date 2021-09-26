Leerink Partners Thinks Cardiovascular Systems’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII – Research Report) on September 22. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.34, close to its 52-week low of $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Baxter International.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Cardiovascular Systems’ market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of -99.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.37.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.