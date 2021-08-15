Leerink Partners Thinks AbCellera Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL – Research Report) on August 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, implying a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.91 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, AbCellera Biologics has an average volume of 1.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.