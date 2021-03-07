March 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

By Carrie Williams

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVEResearch Report) on March 4 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $460.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019