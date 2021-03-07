Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE – Research Report) on March 4 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $460.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.82.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.