Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Olink Holding (OLK)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Olink Holding (OLK – Research Report) on June 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Olink Holding with a $41.33 average price target, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Olink Holding AB has a proprietary and patented Proximity Extension Assay technology, which enables researchers to use one platform for discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing the established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation. It has two segments including Kit and Services. It derives revenues from Sweden, the Americas, China, and other regions.