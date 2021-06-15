Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on June 11, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Incyte (INCY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Incyte’s market cap is currently $18.17B and has a P/E ratio of 37.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.