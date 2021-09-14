Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pfizer (PFE)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE – Research Report) on September 2 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $45.70 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $249.9B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -35.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.