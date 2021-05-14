Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges reiterated a Hold rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB – Research Report) on May 7 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $12.50 average price target.

Assembly Biosciences’ market cap is currently $156.2M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.