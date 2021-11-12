Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Evolus (EOLS)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS – Research Report) on October 18 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, a 128.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Evolus’ market cap is currently $403.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.