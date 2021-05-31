Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

In a report issued on May 27, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.95, close to its 52-week low of $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Decibel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is a 215.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Decibel Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.22 million.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. It aims to restore and improve hearing and balance through the restoration and regeneration of functional hair cells and non-sensory support cells within the inner ear.