May 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on May 19, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Avidity Biosciences (RNAResearch Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.00, close to its 52-week low of $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avidity Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avidity Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.7 million and GAAP net loss of $23.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a bio-technology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product candidate AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019