Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

In a report issued on May 19, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Avidity Biosciences (RNA – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.00, close to its 52-week low of $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avidity Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Based on Avidity Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.7 million and GAAP net loss of $23.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.09 million.

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a bio-technology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product candidate AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.