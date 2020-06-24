June 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Affimed (AFMD)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Affimed (AFMDResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.16, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Merck & Company, and BioNTech SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Affimed.

The company has a one-year high of $4.66 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Affimed has an average volume of 1.41M.

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

