Leerink Partners Reiterates Their Buy Rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

In a report issued on September 30, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RAPT Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50.

RAPT Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $943M and has a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.