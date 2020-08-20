Leerink Partners Reiterates Outperform on Neovasc Shares, Sees 178% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Friday, Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated an Outperform rating on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)with a price target of $6, which implies an upside of 178% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Danielle Antalffy has a yearly average return of 20.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Antalffy has a -25.6% average return when recommending NVCN, and is ranked #231 out of 6895 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Neovasc Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 235.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.25.