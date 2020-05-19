Leerink Partners Reiterates Outperform on Amicus Shares, Sees 52% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Thursday, Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated an Outperform rating on Amicus (NASDAQ:FOLD)with a price target of $19, which implies an upside of 52% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Joseph Schwartz has a yearly average return of 18.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz has a 28.9% average return when recommending FOLD, and is ranked #171 out of 6594 analysts.

Out of the 9 analysts polled by TipRanks, 8 rate Amicus Therapeutics stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 54.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $19.39.