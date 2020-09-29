September 29, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Leerink Partners Reiterates Outperform on Amarin Shares, Sees 197% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 9/28, Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia reiterated an Outperform rating on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)with a price target of $12, which represents a potential upside of 197% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Ami Fadia has a yearly average return of 1.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Fadia has a -64.2% average return when recommending AMRN, and is ranked #3386 out of 6938 analysts.

Out of the 13 analysts polled by TipRanks, 8 rate Amarin Corporation Plc stock a Buy, while 5 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 154.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $10.27.

