Leerink Partners Reiterates a Buy Rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU)

In a report issued on August 4, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $16.50 average price target, representing a 130.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

AC Immune SA’s market cap is currently $525.3M and has a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic and diagnostic products. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company was founded by Jean-Marie Lehn, Claude Nicolau, Roscoe Brady, Fred van Leuven, Ruth Greferath, Andrea Pfeifer, and Alexey V. Eleesiv on February 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.