Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Molecular Partners (MOLN)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Partners (MOLN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 36.8% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Genocea Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Partners with a $32.54 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.33 and a one-year low of $18.00. Currently, Molecular Partners has an average volume of 104.4K.

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of biopharmaceutical products. The firm develops protein therapeutics called DARPin therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. The company’s product pipeline is organized principally through three areas: Ophthalmology, including the creation of therapies for retinal diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; the Oncology pipeline comprises DARPin candidates with novel modes of action, including multi-DARPin compounds; and Immuno-oncology for anticancer treatment.