Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM – Research Report) on August 24 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.07 million and GAAP net loss of $2.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.71 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.