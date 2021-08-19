Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report issued on August 17, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $28.80 average price target, implying an 117.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.62 million and GAAP net loss of $47.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUPH in relation to earlier this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.