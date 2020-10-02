Leerink Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $11.17 average price target, which is a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.75 price target.

Based on Amag Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.76 million and GAAP net loss of $13.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $121 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.