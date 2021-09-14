Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on uniQure (QURE)

In a report issued on September 3, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.43.

The company has a one-year high of $52.19 and a one-year low of $25.80. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 444.2K.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.