Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report) on October 20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.39, close to its 52-week low of $26.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.80, implying a 167.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $67.48 and a one-year low of $26.72. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 441.8K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.