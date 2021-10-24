October 24, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

By Jason Carr

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTResearch Report) on October 20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.39, close to its 52-week low of $26.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.80, implying a 167.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.48 and a one-year low of $26.72. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 441.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019