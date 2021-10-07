Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

In a report issued on October 4, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Landos Biopharma (LABP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 26.7% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landos Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00, a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.99 and a one-year low of $8.82. Currently, Landos Biopharma has an average volume of 48.56K.

Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.