Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) on September 27. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $416.50, representing a 48.0% upside. In a report issued on September 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $442.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $468.55 and a one-year low of $223.25. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.08M.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.