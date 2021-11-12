Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Zogenix (ZGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report) on October 18 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $34.33 average price target, a 122.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.61 million and GAAP net loss of $58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.