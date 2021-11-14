Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

In a report issued on November 10, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.46, close to its 52-week low of $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, implying a 364.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

