Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Lantheus (LNTH)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Lantheus (LNTH – Research Report) on September 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.97, close to its 52-week high of $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lantheus with a $26.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.74 and a one-year low of $10.52. Currently, Lantheus has an average volume of 476K.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its products are used by cardiologists, nuclear physicians, radiologists, internal medicine physicians, sonographers and technologists working in a variety of clinical settings. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment produces and markets medical imaging agents and products throughout the U.S. This segment sells its products to radio pharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics and group practices. The International segment operations consist of production and distribution activities in Puerto Rico and direct distribution activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.